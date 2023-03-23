NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 726,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

