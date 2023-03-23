NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.05.

NVDA stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

