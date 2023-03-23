NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.05.

NVDA opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

