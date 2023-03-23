NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

