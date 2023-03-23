Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

