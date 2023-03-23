Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

