Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
