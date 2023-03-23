Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Olin Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

