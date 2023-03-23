Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $73.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Omnicell by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $55.77 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 557.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

