On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $26.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $28,016,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Performance

About ON

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.27.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

