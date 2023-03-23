ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

