Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

