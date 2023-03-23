ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
