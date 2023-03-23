ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.