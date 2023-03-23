Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,191.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $89,010 and sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.