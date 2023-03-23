PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

PDD stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. PDD has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

