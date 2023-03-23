PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $106.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,881,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

