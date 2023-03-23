PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $95.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PDD. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

PDD stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PDD by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

