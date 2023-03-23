Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 900 ($11.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.97) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.17).

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 857 ($10.52) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 888.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($9.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.80). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4,761.11, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

