Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
