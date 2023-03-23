Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PBT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
