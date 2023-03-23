Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

