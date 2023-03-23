Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

RI stock opened at €206.50 ($222.04) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €194.93 and its 200-day moving average is €188.08.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

