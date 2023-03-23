Pfizer Inc Acquires 1,811,594 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
