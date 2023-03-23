Pfizer Inc Acquires 1,811,594 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.