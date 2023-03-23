Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

