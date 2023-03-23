Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

