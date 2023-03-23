Pfizer Inc Purchases 1,811,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

