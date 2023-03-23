Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of PECO opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
