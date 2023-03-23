Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

