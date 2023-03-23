Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

