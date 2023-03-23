Piper Sandler Downgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Neutral

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

