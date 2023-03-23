Piper Sandler Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $1.50

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

WM Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WM Technology by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,041 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

