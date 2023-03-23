Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $138,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

