Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:PLG opened at $1.35 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.50.
About Platinum Group Metals
