Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PLG opened at $1.35 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.50.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

