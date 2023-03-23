Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWCDF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $25.24 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

