PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Visa accounts for 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.