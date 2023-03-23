Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 26,250 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $186.61 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

