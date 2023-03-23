Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $66.84 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

