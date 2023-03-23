Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.