Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 31,910 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.