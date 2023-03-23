Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
