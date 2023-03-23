Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

PLD opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

