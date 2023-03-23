ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 4.0 %
BATS:UVXY opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile
The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
