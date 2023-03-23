Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 2.4 %

PRLB stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.