Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
PRLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Proto Labs Trading Down 2.4 %
PRLB stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $56.68.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
