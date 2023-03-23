Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.34).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 0.8 %

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,259.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,078.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.