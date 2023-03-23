PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.