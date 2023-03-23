PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

NYSE:PVH opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PVH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

