Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.
Quixant Stock Performance
LON:QXT opened at GBX 186 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Quixant has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.38.
About Quixant
