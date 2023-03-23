Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.

Quixant Stock Performance

LON:QXT opened at GBX 186 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Quixant has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.38.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

