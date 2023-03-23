Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

RAIN has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.