Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Range Resources stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,514,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

