Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.
Range Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE RRC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
