Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NYSE RRC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

