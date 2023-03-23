Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

