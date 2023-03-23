Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.